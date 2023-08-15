MONTPELIER — In October 2020, Governor Phil Scott allowed bill S.54, now Act 164, to become law without his signature. When the bill passed, it made Vermont the 11th state in the country to actively regulate a cannabis market, but many feel there is still plenty of work to be done.
Act 164 followed Vermont's 2018 legalization of cannabis when Act 86 allowed adults 21 years and older to legally possess one ounce of cannabis flower; Act 86 did not, however, establish framework for an adult-use marketplace in Vermont. Act 164 addressed the need for regulation in retail shops and cultivation licensing, among other provisions.
Under Act 164, for a dispensary to establish itself in any Vermont town, the town must first vote by ballot to allow cannabis retailing. This process, known as retail opt-in, is currently the only way for retailers to operate within a hosting town.
Retail opt-in, argues Geoffrey Pizzutillo, co-founder and executive director of the Vermont Growers Association, is a barrier to entry that disproportionately impacts small businesses that would have fewer resources to navigate state regulation in comparison to larger companies.
Pizzutillo and the VGA initially took a stance of neutrality towards S. 54, neither supporting the bill nor opposing it. Instead, the Growers Association suggested amendments to add and change parts of the bill.
"Originally, there was no part mentioning cultivation licenses for Vermonters anywhere in the bill. There was only a licensing structure for multi-state operators, and that's because they had the resources to pay for lobbying efforts that considered their interest in legislation," said Pizzutillo.
"We first tried to fix the bill, and when we realized our amendments were only going so far, we then decided to oppose the bill."
When Governor Scott allowed the bill to pass in a non-signing statement, Pizzutillo noted that he and the governor shared many of the same grievances, mostly around agricultural accessibility and economic empowerment.
"At least back in 2019 and 2020, Governor Scott didn't care about the cannabis industry. He used our grievances, things that we had been suggesting, to politicize the issue and try to damage the Democrats. If you read his statement from October, you'll see our policy," said Pizzutillo.
The passage of Act 164 also led to conversations and the eventual passing of Act 167 — Vermont's cannabis expungement bill, which Pizzutillo saw as a huge win for the VGA.
Under 167, those with simple convictions for marijuana possession of up to two ounces, four mature plants and eight immature plants before January 2021 would have their records automatically cleared.
"One of the things that we opposed in S.54 was that there was no mention of those impacted by the criminalization of cannabis. It was embarrassing. Because of our objection to that bill, Democrat lawmakers attempted to appease us by introducing a second bill, S.234 — which would become Act 167, to expunge Vermonters with cannabis charges. That bill would not have materialized if we didn't object to S.54."
Pizzutillo also credited Act 164 with creating a needed, regulated cannabis market in Vermont.
"Before 164, we only had home-grow and had effectively removed Vermont's justice system from cannabis. In 2018, we called the initial legalization 'legalization-lite.' We support a regulated industry."
Pizzutillo, however, opposed policy included in the bill that he saw as predatory for Vermonters; Act 164 included provisions he argued benefited larger corporations through the first mover advantage.
"We call the act status quo cannabis legislation. We know that large market actors have more resources and capital than mom-and-pop businesses, and Act 164 gave those corporations in the state a five-month head start."
The Vermont Growers Association hopes to see numerous other changes in the cannabis industry's future.
The Association is currently working to introduce bills this year to change public consumption laws. Currently, it is illegal to smoke cannabis in public in Vermont. Pizzutillo hopes his proposed legislative changes will be enacted into law next year.