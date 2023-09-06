When it comes to discussing cannabis with children, Kelly Dougherty, Deputy Commissioner at the Vermont Department of Health, offers a straightforward piece of advice: "You should start talking to your kids early and often.”
Dougherty assumed her role as deputy commissioner at the Vermont Department of Health four and a half years ago, during a tumultuous period marked by Vermont's battle against the opioid epidemic.
Since then, much has changed. The opioid crisis has evolved with the introduction of substances like fentanyl and the alarming appearance of xylazine. The shadow of COVID-19 has loomed large, and the state has even ventured into the uncharted territory of cannabis legalization.
Drawing insights from the California Department of Public Health, Vermont has adapted its approach, learning from states like California that already have years of experience with cannabis legalization and usage data.
"We used the California model but made it more 'Vermonty,'" Dougherty explained. "We wanted to launch right when the legal market came into being."
The State of Vermont offers a resource for all Vermonters with questions about cannabis usage and risks called Let’s Talk Cannabis.
Additionally, the state offers an online resource for parents to help talk to kids about drugs and alcohol called ParentUp. According to the website, a survey of teens in Vermont in 2019 found that 27% of teens reported using cannabis in the previous 30 days. So what are the risks?
In Vermont, a notable concern lies in the rates of teenage cannabis use. Dougherty cited one statistic from the 2019/20 State Level Data National Survey on Drug Use and Health that outlines the concerns around adolescents and cannabis: "Vermont has the second-highest levels of cannabis use, with 11 percent of 11-17-year-olds reporting usage, compared to the national average of 7 percent."
Even those who grow and sell cannabis, who champion its benefits, also recognize the risks.
Tiffany Johnson, owner of Euphoria Cannabis in Burlington and mother to a 10-year-old, spoke to the balancing act of being a cannabis retailer and a parent.
“When deciding how to talk to my daughter, in the beginning, I sheltered her with my relationship with the specifics of it,” Johnson explained. “She is very smart, she is smart as a tack. It came to fruition one day. I think it was triggered by something we saw on TV. I just decided I had to have this conversation with her.”
For many parents, it’s about sticking to the facts.
“Cannabis is fine for adult usage,” Johnson said, “Once she is in her adult years and can make that decision for herself, she is free to do so. Until then, her body, brain, and hormones are not developed yet. It can affect you in ways you don't even know.”
Johnson has used a family tragedy to set an example for her children.
“My son ( who was 21) passed away this past Christmas. He was an out and proud member of the LBGTQ community and proud cannabis user,” Johnson shared. “I use him as an example. He was depressed and couldn’t control his emotions. He used cannabis from a young age, and although there were other factors, I don’t think cannabis helped.”
“Just be patient and just wait until you are mature enough to make those decisions,” Johnson emphasized. “Having these conversations with our kids is key.”
Others working in cannabis retail reflect on lessons they learned from underage cannabis use.
“It's not going to help you do what you want to do. You have to focus on the things that are essentially asked of you as a young person,” said a source from the Bern Gallery who asked not to be named. “If you want to be a part of society, you have to jump through all of those hoops so that you will be taken seriously.”
“When you turn 21, and you finally feel like you can get loose, that is your own time,” The Bern Gallery employee emphasized. “As mild as cannabis can be, it is still a mind-altering drug.”
The most important thing the Bern Gallery employee wanted to impart?
“Cannabis affects everyone differently, cannabis affects everyone differently, cannabis affects
everyone differently.”
Emphasizing the importance of fact-based information, Dougherty pointed to studies that demonstrate the impact of cannabis on developing brains.
"We are very pro-brain health,” she said. “We know that one's brain is not fully developed until the mid-20s. Memory, learning, and attention can be impacted by cannabis use."
One critical reason to continue discussing cannabis with children as they age is that the perceived danger of cannabis decreases as they get older. According to Dougherty, "the perception of harm of cannabis use decreases with every age level."
Despite the risks associated with cannabis, particularly for developing brains, Dougherty underscores that alcohol remains the most abused substance in Vermont.
According to the previously-cited National Survey on Drug Use and Health for 2019-2020, Vermonters aged 12 and older had the highest rate of alcohol usage in the past month compared to any other state in the U.S., with 56 percent usage rates in Vermont versus the national average of 50 percent.
While cannabis legalization is relatively new, data on children and cannabis risks are scarce. However, other states with legal cannabis experienced an increase in hospitalizations post-legalization. Even very small children are not immune to the risks of cannabis.
A study published this January in the journal Pediatrics found that in 2017, there were just over 200 reported cases of accidental consumption of cannabis edibles by children under six. In 2021, the number shot up to 3,054 – an increase of 1,375 percent.
When asked if cannabis itself could be labeled a "gateway drug," Dougherty clarifies, "The biggest factor is trauma, not necessarily the drug itself," referring to the risk of substance abuse disorders.
"Our job is to talk to Vermonters about risk behaviors, how to talk about cannabis in Vermont,” explains Doughtery, “It's about safety, i.e., not operating a vehicle under the influence and keeping cannabis products secure. It's not judgmental."
As the conversation surrounding cannabis continues to evolve in Vermont and across the nation, the guidance provided by experts like Dougherty underscores the importance of open, honest, and informed discussions with our children. It's not just about the drug's legal status; it's about safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations in the Green Mountain State and beyond.