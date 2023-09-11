MIDDLEBURY — New rule changes coming in Vermont set to prohibit refrigerated cannabis products didn't deter Fog Valley Farm owner Martha Bruhl, who has been making and selling frozen cookie dough.
Bruhl ended up launching BAKED in the beginning of August to accommodate the rule change. The baked cookies come in jars.
"It's going really well," Bruhl said. "It's definitely a bit of a mindset shift for myself and retailers because it has a two-week shelf life."
Retailers are making "small but regular orders," Bruhl said. So far, she added, the product is getting "a great reception" from retailers and customers.
With both products, Fog Valley Farm is in a total of 22 stores. With BAKED, she's at about a dozen and hopes to grow the number.
Bruhl plans to stop production of Take and BAKE around the start of the new year or if the new rule change goes into effect before then. Registration for the product expires in February and won't be renewed.
Additionally, Bruhl is considering the idea of a pop-up bakery. She would visit stores and bring products with a shorter shelf life – such as large brownies, cookies and dessert bars – that need to be sold in a day or two.
The pop-up bakery would allow her to engage more with retailers and customers.
"It's a different business model than other businesses are doing but very central to what Vermont's core values are," she said.
On the rule change, Bruhl hasn't been bitter. She sees it as a reason to get creative.
"With business, there's going to be things that get thrown at you from the blue," she said. "It's truly about seeing where it takes you."
BAKED, she said, "was always on the table. It was always coming down the line."
Last year, Bruhl graduated from the University of Vermont and majored in anthropology. She said she always had an interest in becoming a baker but had reservations about doing it on a commercial scale.
"I kind of let the idea die a little bit," she said.
When recreational cannabis became legal in Vermont, someone was growing flower on her family's property. Bruhl and her mother became interested in the industry.
"We started playing around with edibles and how to make really high-quality, high-end edibles that go beyond your traditional pot brownie," Bruhl said. "We decided this would be a really great business venture."
Having graduated from college with the retail marketing coming online, Bruhl felt the time was right to start the business.
The facility she's working out of lacks a stove. She called the electrical work required "super complicated."
"I didn't want to wait," she said.
So she launched Take and BAKE first, thinking it would be nice to have cannabis frozen cookie dough available.
Bruhl is still in the process of getting the electrical work done, which has been exacerbated by the historic flooding in Vermont in July as contractors are very busy. Currently, she's partnering with X-Tract Vermont to get the products baked.
"They've been amazing," she said.
Bruhl described her first year in business as "wild."
"It's a challenge to be in a new industry as a new business person but the community has been amazing," she said.
Christian Engel, co-owner of Ratu's Cannabis Supply in Wilmington, expressed sympathy for Bruhl when the new rules were being drafted by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board.
"She's super nice, very kind," Engel said. "These types of regulations, it's pretty much her whole business. She has to go back to the drawing board."
At the time, Bruhl said she was "excited to see where this change takes me. I truly believe that sometimes the best ideas come when you're forced to pivot and go down an avenue you wouldn't typically explore."