Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 12:03 pm
BRATTLEBORO — A new program is set to prepare new members of all types of boards to lead their communities and know what roles are right for them.
DUMMERSTON — With a final decision from a Vermont Environmental Court judge released July 20, the developer of a proposed brewery and distille…
BELLOWS FALLS — More than 50 people turned out on a hot muggy night Thursday to hear about plans to save the beloved Miss Bellows Falls Diner.
BERLIN — In a move to help businesses and not-for-profits damaged in recent flooding reopened and hiring, Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Co…
TOWNSHEND — A newly redesigned and expanded emergency department, as well as a new covered entrance for ambulances, will be put to use early n…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.