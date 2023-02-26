NEWFANE — About 18 chili recipes and about 65 people were counted Sunday at NewBrook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department's 75th Anniversary Chili Cookoff.
"This is our first time holding a chili competition," said Meg Paraspolo, volunteer firefighter and department historian. "And so, we're really, really excited about this turnout. This is more than I thought it was going to be, so this is wonderful."
Deb Record took first place. Second place went to Marisa Birri, James Lake and Lucy Bertram. Tasha Landman and Mitch Jason came in third.
Birri, who works in food service at Jamaica Village School, handed out some of the chili she dubbed "No Mercy," which includes several spices and peppers from Mexico.
"I love to cook," she said.
Alyssa Schmidt of Brookline came to support the department and friends who entered the contest.
"There's a lot of chili to try and I don't appreciate how there's only one ticket to vote," she said. "One is too much pressure."
Paraspolo's son Hunter, who is a fifth-grader at Townshend Elementary School, and Gigi Birri, a seventh-grader at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, handed out the tickets. They said they were having fun.
Events are being organized to celebrate the department's 75th anniversary. Meg Paraspolo co-chairs a committee planning those happenings.
The events are aimed at strengthening connections with the community, said Ken Estey, co-chairperson of the committee.
Paraspolo noted members of the department join because they want to serve their community and truly care.
"We are strictly a volunteer fire department," she said. "We are privately owned and operated. So we're not owned by the town or governed by the town."
Meg Paraspolo's husband Anthony, a firefighter and a member of the committee, estimates about 25 of the department's 43 members are currently active.
With young children herself, Meg Paraspolo said she understands how "people might be nervous if they have an emergency at home or if they have an accident, and I really want people to meet our members so that you see we're your neighbors."
"It's a close community and we do a lot of service like mutual aid for surrounding towns, too," she said.
She commended the community for coming out to support the cookoff and thanked the students who assisted.
Meg Paraspolo and Estey said the committee is planning more events. Annually, the department hosts a fishing derby and a barbecue open to the community, which will be ramped up this year for the anniversary.
"We have a lot of ideas that we're throwing around," Meg Paraspolo said.
Fire Chief Todd Lawley called the cookoff "a great way to kick off the 75th anniversary."
"They did a great job with it," he said. "It's nice because it breaks up winter. It gets people out."
Currently, the department is in the process of ordering a new firetruck. Lawley said events such as the chili cookoff are going to help a lot with fundraising.
NewBrook serves Newfane and Brookline, as well as Townshend for rescue.