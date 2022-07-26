SAXTONS RIVER — For 280 years, Christ's Church in Saxtons River has served its community as a place of worship and as a center of activity.
And while the building itself will continue to be a home to the Village Early Learning Center and other organizations, the last religious service will be held this Sunday at 3 p.m.
"Many months of prayer and deliberation during these past few years led the church leaders and members to the difficult conclusion to close our church doors," wrote Roberta Geist, a church director, in a news release.
Christ's Church is a Federated Church of the United Church of Christ and a First Baptist Church.
"The July 31st service will celebrate the many years Christ’s Church has served in faith through regular Sunday worship and special services, such as our Christmas Eve service and outdoor Easter Sunrise worship," wrote Geist. "We are grateful for the many ministers who have led us and shared God’s word and all those who added their God-given talents to make worship special, and always, for those in the community who have graciously given their time to special church projects and missions."
Members of the community are welcome to attend the final service and for refreshments to follow, she wrote.
In 2019, ownership of the building was turned over to the non-profit 24 Main Street, Limited.
At the time of the sale, the congregation signed an agreement that let the church members continue to use the sanctuary for at least the next 25 years and to allow the community to have access it.
Wanda Salter, treasurer of 24 Main Street and a member of the church, said the building will continue to be home to a number of organizations, including the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union's early education outreach office for preschoolers, the Vermont Center for Independent Living and the Saxtons River Nature Club.
"We just got an [American Rescue Plan Act] grant through Senior Solutions to redo our dining room and kitchen floors and we just redid the whole middle floor," said Slater.
In addition to the daycare, the building is used for community dinners, Alcoholics Anonymous and a monthly food distribution. It's also been used for community meetings and events, as well as weddings and funerals.
UCC Conference minister Rev. Paul Sangree will be leading the final service, which will include words releasing members to follow new paths of faith, according to the news release.
Sangree, associate conference minister for the Vermont Conference, UCC, said while it's a sad day to be presiding over the final service, it's also a time to celebrate the church's history of ministry to the community.
"Churches, like a lot of other things in life, don't necessarily last forever, but they take on new forms," said Sangree.
He said congregants of Christ's Church will be welcomed to other UCC churches in the region, including in Grafton, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Windham, Guilford and East Dummerston.
Sangree was also comforted by the fact that the building will continue to be used by members of the community.
"Certainly the life of the church will go in different ways," he said.