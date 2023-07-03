BELLOWS FALLS — Chroma Technology presents its annual Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research award to Prof. Prisca Liberali from Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) in Basel.
This prize is awarded every year to a young scientist who presents extraordinary research in the field of fluorescence imaging.
The committee selected Prof. Liberali for her work in molecular biology. She has developed single-cell methods to study cell-to-cell variability and its involvement in the emergence of complex cellular traits. She works at the FMI as a professor with a lab focused on the dynamics of self-organization and how cellular signaling dictates its spatial-temporal regulation.
“Every year, the committee picks great scientists to support, and this year is no exception,” said Georg Draude, General Manager of the Chroma GmbH branch and presenter of the Anne Heidentah Prize, “We can’t wait to see how Prisca’s work continues.”
The Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research was established in 2014 to honor the memory of Anne Heidenthal (1968-2010). Anne Heidenthal was an accomplished researcher with a Ph.D. in Cardiovascular research who played a very important role in Chroma’s history. Anne led the opening of Chroma’s first international sales office in Germany in 2006. In preparation, she spent two years in Vermont working at Chroma’s main facility in Bellows Falls to learn the business and become deeply knowledgeable about the products and operations. Her commitment and energy laid the foundation for our future success.