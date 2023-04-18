“Damn everything but the circus! ... damn everything that is grim, dull, motionless, unrisking, inward turning, damn everything that won’t get into the circle, that won’t enjoy. That won’t throw its heart into the tension, surprise, fear and delight of the circus, the round world, the full existence.”
— e. e. cummings
MANCHESTER — The circus itself did not come to town, but the next best thing did — Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures. Wunderle and his four minions set up camp to work with some three dozen local youth, teaching them 16 circus skills — juggling, feather balancing, plate spinning, lasso manipulation and more.
“People are surprised at just how much can be learned in a five-day camp,” says Wunderle, of the activities housed in the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center this week.
Wunderle’s background prepared him for camp work. He graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art, but wanting a wider circle of experiences drew him to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. Of the thousand applicants, he was one of 33 selected, and of the 30 that graduated, he was one of eight offered a contract to tour internationally with Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus.
After touring, Wunderle felt drawn to return to his native Vermont, where he worked for Circus Smirkus, for 27 years. Seventeen years ago, he founded his own Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, tailoring programs for local needs. All of these accomplishments led to his being selected the 2022 recipient of the American Circus Educators Excellence in Circus Education Award.
He describes his camps as “organized chaos.” The chaos stems largely from the youthfulness of camp participants, unleashed during spring break. The organized part comes into Wunderle being a pied piper for aspiring circus performers, deftly presenting children with, for example, peacock feathers, swiftly showing balancing basics — stem down, eye up — moving to more daring moves (the elbow balance).
On Monday, children began to master the lollipop — starting with a vertical plate on a stick, popping it up to spin. The secret, Wunderle instilled in them, was a loose wrist and steady motion.
For those eager to see aspiring circus performers in action, a culminating performance will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center. Admission is free.