BELLOWS FALLS — Westfield State University indoor track athlete Shane Clark cleared 2.70 meters to win the pole vault at the conference championship meet on Saturday in Norton, Mass.
The Bellows Falls graduate also finished third in the shot put and weight throw events.
Westfield State finished second in the team scoring with 153 points. Bridgewater State won the title with 254 points.
Clark earned silver in the shot put and third in the weight throw at the Coast Guard Invitational earlier this month.
The senior also plays football for the Owls. He has run the ball 162 times for 573 yards and four touchdowns in three college seasons.