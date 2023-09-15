BRATTLEBORO — Local artist Stu Copans is returning to All Souls Church at the West Village Meeting House for an exhibit entitled Collaboration, on view now through Oct. 30. An artists' reception is planned for Sunday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Increasingly, evolutionary theorists are realizing that evolutionary success is not just a matter of survival of the fittest, but may often be the survival or success of those who are best at collaborating with others of the same or even different species.
This show explores some of the dimensions of collaboration. The works on display are the results of two artists working together on the same piece, including posters by Mike Dyar of San Francisco, based on postcards he received from Shmuel, a Brattleboro mail artist. There are collaborative works by Phoebe Wagner and Stu Copans, by Kay Curtis, Ruby Rice, Don Fitzpatrick, Samantha Luk, Ralph Deanna, and many others. Most of the collaborative books, paintings, drawings, and papercuts involve two live artists, but some involve collaborations between a live artist and a deceased one.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St., West Brattleboro. The exhibit is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, and Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit ascvt.org.