BRATTLEBORO — With growing attention to women’s sports, and this month to women’s ice hockey on the national level with the NWHL Isobel Cup playoffs and the PWHPA Secret Dream Gap Tour, our local Brattleboro girls are touting their version of “Herstory.”
On the last Sunday the Nelson Withington Rink was open for the season, the Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls took to the ice with their younger counterparts, the Brattleboro Hockey Association U12/U14 girls Hawks team. Starting lineup for the Hawks was Honora Walsh in center, with Baylie Houle and Skylar Marshall on wing, backed by Lily and Augustina McGillion on defense. Julianna Miskovich held center for the Colonels with sisters Lily and Rosie Carignan on her wings, backed by Willow Romo and Marina Wilson on defense.
The Hawks constantly challenged the Colonels with their extremely strong defense, creating a wall around their net. Goalie Hannah Thompson truly was the MVP of the game, saving countless shots in her first and only game of the season. Lily McGillion popped the puck out of the zone with a bounce off the boards to Baylie Houle who skated into the offensive zone, putting the first shot of the game on the Colonels' goalie, former BHA player, Angela Jobin, early in the first period. Walsh and Marshall consistently pressured the puck into the offensive zone for the Hawks throughout the game.
Kaitlin Blouin anchored the defense for the Hawks, while the speed of Augustina McGillion gave the Hawks' forward line advantage to break the puck free from the defensive zone. Sisters Emily and Lizzy LaClair positioned themselves at the blue line, popping the puck just over the line and forcing the Colonels to regroup in the neutral zone throughout the game. Colonels players enjoyed playing against the Hawks, and were impressed by their determination and skill.
For most ice hockey players from Brattleboro who play through the Brattleboro Hockey Association, coaches Elizabeth McLarney and Gordon Little have encouraged, pushed, and challenged their players.
Of the Colonels' 13 players, 11 of them are former BHA players. Assistant coach Logan Robinson, a BUHS girls hockey alumni, noted that, “we are really looking forward to welcoming this outgoing group of eighth graders that will strengthen our team's skills next year.”