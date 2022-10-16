SE Vt. Audubon Society to present Nate Bowker’s work in Greenland
The Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society will present a program of Nate Bowker’s work in Greenland. This program will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Memorial Library in the second-floor conference room. This is Audubon’s first in-person program since before the pandemic.
West Brattleboro resident, Nate Bowker, has spent much of the last decade living and working at a small, remote research facility on top of the Greenland ice cap. He will share an overview of current and future scientific endeavors at the northern hemisphere’s only high-altitude — high latitude research station, as well as stories from his experience working in the Earth’s polar regions on the front lines of climate research.
Peer support conference to be held in Killington
On Tuesday at 8 a.m., the Recovery is the Anwser! Peer Support is the Way! Conference will be held at the Killington Grand Hotel. Recovery organizations from around the state will be offering workshops and presentations related to exemplary practices that they provide within their recovery organizations. Attendees are staff, board members, community partners and funders from recovery organizations.
“The idea is that who better to learn best practices than from your peers who are actually doing the work,” said Michael Johnson, Board President of the Recovery Partners of Vermont. Sixteen workshops in all will be presented in one-hour time slots.
“We hope that this conference will become an annual event,” said Gary De Carolis, executive director of Recovery Partners of Vermont. “There is amazing work being done in recovery organizations every day that save lives and help build countless other lives for people who are in recovery from an alcohol or other substance use disorder. We want to harness the knowledge of staff in each recovery organization and disseminate that knowledge across the recovery system. “
The lead sponsor for this event is Community Health.
“We feel it is so important that the state’s recovery organizations are able to come together and learn from each other given the immense job that they have dealing with the astounding opioid overdose death crisis and the critical help that’s needed for people who have an alcohol or other substance use disorder and their families” stated Jill Jesso-White, director of Communications and Development.
Another important feature of the day will be the presentation of the Mark Helijas Recovery Pioneer Award. The first recipient will be Mark Helijas himself. Mark was instrumental in starting the first peer-run recovery center in White River Junction in the early 2000s. Mark will receive the award during lunch and address the audience. Tracie Hauck, executive director of Turning Point Center of Rutland, will be the keynote speaker.
Registration for the event can be found at www.vtrecoverynetwork.org/2022-conference.
Speak up on gambling in the Green Mountain State
The Sports Betting Study Committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday from from 5 to 7 p.m. in Room 11 of the Statehouse and on Zoom.
The public is invited to provide feedback for up to 3 minutes each. It should be noted that all testimony (written and oral) is public record, and the hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube.
To register to testify at the hearing, contact Mike Ferrant at mferrant@leg.state.vt.us.