STRATTON — The 24 Hours of Stratton is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to ski through the night as Stratton lights its trails for a magical and fun weekend.
Hundreds of families and friends from across New England will bond with the mountain and their teams during the event — which highlights camaraderie, community and charity — while doing what they love most. Participants of all ages and abilities can start or join a team for free, raise funds for a great cause and ride the mountain from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19 to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 20.
Time on the mountain, fundraising and participation in games and races will help rack up team points to earn prizes and awards. Music, fireworks, food, fun and fundraising count for the majority of points. Sign up today at stratton.com/things-to-do/events/24-hours-of-stratton.