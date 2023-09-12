BRATTLEBORO — Author and podcaster Vicki Robin will be speaking at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 118 Elliot St.
In the face of disruptive climate change, rising authoritarianism, and extreme inequality, Robin will talk about where are the cracks in the system, the inspiring organizing, the emergent possibilities.
Robin is host of the podcast, What Could Possibly Go Right? inviting cultural scouts to shine a light on what’s emerging as the pandemic, climate, economy and polarization unravel the old normal.
Robin is co-author of the best-selling book, "Money or Your Life: Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Achieving Financial Independence."
Published in 1992, "Your Money or Your Life" was an instant international bestseller and has been updated in subsequent editions and translated into 12 languages. Called by The New York Times the “prophet of consumption down-sizers,” Robin has lectured widely and appeared on hundreds of radio and television shows, including “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Good Morning America” and National Public Radio’s “Weekend Edition” and “Morning Edition”; she has also been featured in hundreds of magazines including People Magazine, AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Woman’s Day, Newsweek, Utne Magazine and the New York Times. She lives on Whidbey Island in Washington state.
“Vicki Robin is a sparkling thinker, cultural scout and all-around delightful human being,” said Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies. “She is on a rare East Coast trip, and we are thrilled to host her in Brattleboro.”
Robin is also the author of the 2014 book, "Blessing the Hands that Feed Us: Lessons from a 10-mile diet," recounting her adventures in hyper-local eating and what she learned about food and farming as well as belonging and hope.
The event is co-hosted by 118 Elliot, the Springs Farm, and the Institute for Policy Studies Program on Inequality. Reserve a seat at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vicki-robin-of-what-could-possibly-go-right-podcast-at-118-elliot-tickets-715716696907.