BRATTLEBORO — February's selection for 118 Elliot's free, monthly Architecture and Design Film Series is an acclaimed documentary focusing on one of the world's most accomplished painters, David Hockney, and will be hosted by local architect Jim Williams. The film will screen at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at 118 Elliot St in Brattleboro.
The series is presented by the American Institute for Architects Vermont Chapter, Burlington City Arts and 118 Elliot, among other sponsors, with simultaneous screenings in Brattleboro and at Burlington City Arts. The film can also be viewed online that day by visiting adfilmseries.org. Contact 917-239-8743 or write 118Elliot@gmail.com with questions or special needs requests.