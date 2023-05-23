BRATTLEBORO — The 11th Annual Brattleboro Brewers Festival will return this Saturday, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the VABEC Fields at 40 University Way.
This year's event will feature live music, food, specialty craft vendors and up to 100 craft brews and ciders. Mosey Down and Groove Prophet will provide entertainment, and guests can catch a free shuttle ride from the Brattleboro Union High School parking lot. For a list of participating brewers and to purchase tickets, visit www.brattleborobrewersfestival.com.