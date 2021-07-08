BRATTLEBORO — This coming Sunday, July 11, will be the 15th annual Walk for Amber walkathon to benefit the Amber Bernier Scholarship fund. After having to cancel the Walk last year, organizers say they are pleased to be able to hold the event on Sunday.
The Walk for Amber is a gentle 5 mile walk through Brattleboro beginning and ending at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital parking lot. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the Walk begins at 11 a.m. following a brief appreciation and group picture. All participants receive a Walk for Amber t-shirt. All contributions go directly to the scholarship fund.
To date, the Amber Bernier Scholarship committee has given out over $40,000 to 51 scholarship recipients in support of cosmetology training programs, two-year and four-year programs including studies in fashion design, costuming, and early childhood education.
Amber Bernier was a 17-year-old Brattleboro Union High School senior who died just prior to her graduation in 2004. She was a beloved student, remembered for her kindness, beauty and style. She had planned to enroll in a cosmetology program. The first scholarships were given out in 2004 and for the 16 years since then mostly to graduating seniors at BUHS as well as other high schools throughout the region.
Organizers continue to express their gratitude to the individuals and businesses in the Brattleboro community that have given their support and sponsorship to the Walk for Amber for so many years.
This year people can support the Walk and scholarship on Venmo at @walkforamber. As one of our long-time supporters suggests, “Because I will be out of town on the 11th, Venmo is a win-win. I hope others will join me as I walk a mile for Amber and contribute $25 on Venmo.”
If there are any questions, call Debbie and Dan at 802-579-8043.