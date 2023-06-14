CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — After a lengthy restoration process, the 1760 Proprietors Chart is now back in Chesterfield.
Found as a small packet in a forgotten trunk during the demolition of the Old Town Garage, it had been folded up into uneven sixteenths. This resulted in the animal skin parchment being strongly creased. Over its 263 years, it underwent several repairs and was eventually framed to allow it to lie flat. However, many of the repairs were failing, and the surface was embedded with dirt and grime.
CHS recognized it as an irreplaceable and unique piece of Chesterfield history and went to great lengths to have it restored. The Northeast Document Conservation Center in Andover, Mass., worked on it for six months, cleaning, mending, and applying humidity treatments to straighten it, which increased its size by 8 inches. They also digitized it so that deteriorating oak gall writing could be deciphered easily. The chart is now encased in a museum-quality mounting, framed and specially boxed. It will be on display at the museum's next program, Boundaries, First Proprietors and Roads, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, in the Town Hall.