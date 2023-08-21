BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited, in conjunction with the Deerfield River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Connecticut River Conservancy, and the Deerfield River Watershed Association will present the 17th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T) to benefit the designation of the Deerfield River as a federal Wild and Scenic River.
The film tour will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro.
The 2023 show will feature locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the Deep South, the Deerfield River in Massachusetts and beyond. Guests can experience the achievement of a permit slam, follow the journey of one boy from Mexico to the waters of Wyoming, explore the best international waters and compete for the legendary belt buckle. Join in for a journey of adventure, friendship and the best fly fishing action.
The F3T is the original and largest fly fishing film event of its kind. Come for the action and stay for the giveaways and camaraderie that will feed any fishing addiction.
Tickets are available at: https://flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/Connecticut-River-Valley-Chapter-Of-Trout-79453?redir=1.
The main contact for the event is CRVTU, and the email for the event is strictlytrout@vermontel.net. For more updates, go to flyfilmtour.com.