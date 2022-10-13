WARDSBORO — Community members are invited to experience Vermont’s state vegetable at the 19th Gilfeather Turnip Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Hosted by the Wardsboro Library Trustees, the event will take place at the Wardsboro Public Library, 170 Main St. The trustees will be serving the famous Gilfeather Turnip soup and, of course, holding the biggest turnip contest.
This event will feature a video presentation and talk on the history of Vermont’s state vegetable, a bake sale, turnip seeds, cookbooks and themed gifts plus games for all ages. If turnips are ready to harvest, they will also be available for sale.
All proceeds benefit the Wardsboro Public Library.