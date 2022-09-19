BRATTLEBORO — Windham County Humane Society will hold the 20th Annual Walk for Animals at The Brattleboro Commons on Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and at 10 a.m. participants and their canine companions will walk a 1.5-mile loop through downtown Brattleboro before returning to the Commons for human and pet treats, games and prizes. Social, well-behaved dogs who will enjoy the crowd are welcome to walk. All dogs must be on a leash without flexi-leads.
The event raises critical operating funds by asking neighbors and animal-loving friends to ask their friends, family, and neighbors for a small donation. A pledge sheet can be downloaded at windhamcountyhumane.org, or people can also donate directly there. “If one hundred people asked five people to give $10, that’s $5,000,” said Windham County Humane Society Executive Director Maya Richmond, adding, “$5,000 pays for hundreds of pounds of pet food needed to feed so many hungry shelter animals.
“Today, ‘fetching funds’ has never been easier,” Richmond continues. “By setting up a Facebook fundraiser with the funds going to the Humane Society, many people are able to reach more donors.”
With expenses running higher than ever, donations down, and more local dogs and cats coming through the doors of the Humane Society, the fundraising goal was set high - this year’s goal is $25,000 from 400 participants.
In 2021, WCHS helped 2,000 animals through its adoption, sheltering and the newer Pet Care Assistance programs. “Every dollar raised from the Walk will be used in the next few months to buy pet food, medications, vaccinations, and kennel cleaning supplies,” states Keri Roberts, director of operations. “I love the Walk fundraiser because I get to see many of the dogs adopted from the Humane Society, as well as meet and thank our supporters.”
The top three fundraisers win prizes. While supplies last, all registrants raising or donating over $55 will receive WCHS’s 2022 commemorative designer t-shirt.
To donate, visit windhamcountyhumane.org or mail WCHS, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.