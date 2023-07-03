BRATTLEBORO — Each year, Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies asks voters in Windham Region towns to invest in regional economic development efforts at the level of $3 per resident.
This year, 21 communities, representing 86 percent of Windham region residents, voted to support the SeVEDS municipal funding effort, resulting in an investment of $114,000 in regional planning and economic initiatives.
Funding requests for fiscal year 2024 were approved at Town Meetings that spanned from early March through mid-May in the towns of Athens, Brattleboro, Brookline, Dover, Dummerston, Guilford, Halifax, Jamaica, Londonderry, Marlboro, Newfane, Putney, Readsboro, Rockingham, Stratton, Townshend, Wardsboro, Weston, Whitingham, and Winhall, with the Wilmington Select Board separately approving a request from the town’s 1 percent fund.
For a grassroots organization like SeVEDS, this level of support is a critical metric, officials said.
Broad municipal funding helps create a regional approach, with programs that can take on economic and community development issues beyond the scope of a single municipality to address on its own.
The annual funds raised by SeVEDS are not simply plugged into program development and delivery by affiliated organization Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. but are also leveraged five to 20 times as collaborative municipal support is matched by philanthropic, private, state and federal dollars and funding from BDCC revenues.
For information on the Southern Vermont Zone and CEDS visit www.sovermontzone.com.