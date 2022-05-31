golf cart.jfif

There will be a one million dollar and one hundred thousand dollar at 10:30 a.m. and shotgun starts at 11 a.m.

KEENE. N.H. — Fenton Family Dealerships will host the 30th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Keen Country Club located at 755 West Street in Keene, N.H., on Monday, June 6, at 9 a.m.

This year the tournament will be holding a million dollar shoot-out. Before the event, each player’s name will be put into a bucket and two names will be drawn. Those individuals will each have a shot at $1 million. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Community Kitchen located in Keene, N.H.

This is the area’s single largest fundraiser to benefit the Community Kitchen, a United Way Agency, which serves over 500,00 meals each year.

For more information or to be a sponsor, call 603-354-5000.