BRATTLEBORO — Learn more about an important figure in climate activism at an upcoming film screening.
At 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, 350Brattleboro will host a screening of “The Reluctant Radical,” a profile of Ken Ward, a climate activist committed to civil disobedience to call out the fossil fuel industry for the damage it causes the planet. On Oct. 11, 2016, Ken Ward participated in a coordinated effort that shut down Tar Sands pipelines nationally and was arrested.
The film shares Ward’s personal struggle as well as the fulfillment that he felt from acting powerfully on his principles. There will be a video chat with Ken Ward after the film, so attendees find out what he is doing now, as well as his feelings about his past actions.
The film will come to Epsilon Spires in downtown Brattleboro. 350Brattleboro asks for a voluntary donation of $5 but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more information, contact Nancy Braus at nancykbraus@ yahoo.com or 802-380-3362.