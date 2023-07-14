MONTPELIER — With so many Vermont community members impacted by devastating flooding and power outages, many households have lost or are at high risk of losing food supplies.
Thousands of Vermonters rely on 3SquaresVT to put food on the table each month. Families and individuals who receive 3SquaresVT benefits and who have been impacted by the statewide flooding may qualify for 3SquaresVT replacement benefits if they report food loss within 10 days.
Vermonters can receive assistance by calling 1-800-479-6151 to speak with a 3SquaresVT benefits specialist, which is free and confidential.
The following organizations can help you understand and access replacement benefits:
Your local Community Action Agency
If you are over 60, call the HelpLine at 1-800-642-5119
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 for a relay service
Texting ‘VFBCHAT’ to 61222 or calling 855-855-6181 to talk with the Vermont Foodbank 3SquaresVT Team
To learn more, visit HungerFreeVT.org/flooding-resources.
For food loss related to flooding, Vermonters have 10 days to report the loss to the Vermont Economic Services Division to qualify for replacement benefits.
For food loss related to power outage, Vermonters have 10 days after the date power is restored to report the loss to the Vermont Economic Services Division to qualify for replacement benefits.