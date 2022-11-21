KILLINGTON — The Vermont League of Cities and Towns recognized four champions of municipal government at Town Fair, the largest gathering of Vermont municipal officials of the year. Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce received the Vermont Municipal Service Award. Vermont State Rep. Laura Sibilia of the newly drawn Windham-2 District received the Legislative Service Award. And two municipal managers who have each served more than 30 years in their communities, William Shepeluk of Waterbury and Carl Rogers of Barre Town, both received the agency’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Oct. 6 ceremony.
“Vermont’s cities, towns, and villages are in a stronger position thanks to Beth Pearce, Laura Sibilia, Bill Shepeluk and Carl Rogers,” said VLCT Executive Director Ted Brady. “Each has contributed to making local governments — their own and those across the entire state — more fiscally sound, more functional and more resilient.”
Brady said Sibilia’s leadership in introducing and passing Act 172, a bill that established a $36 million grant program to help municipalities make energy efficiency upgrades, and her championing of universal broadband access made her the obvious recipient of the agency's 2022 Legislative Service Award. Sibilia is an independent who represents Dover, Jamaica, Stratton and Wardsboro. When not in the statehouse, she works at Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.
