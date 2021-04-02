MONTPELIER — Farmers from around the Green Mountain State are encouraged to apply for the 2021 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award from the Vermont Land Trust. Now in its third year, the $5,000 award will be granted to a farmer who exemplifies service to community, land stewardship, and innovation. A special focus this year will be on response and recovery around the pandemic, as well as issues of racial injustice in Vermont.
The first Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award was given in 2019 to Corie Pierce of Bread & Butter Farm in Shelburne and South Burlington. Thanks to a generous donor, there were two awardees in 2020: Amanda Andrews of Tamarack Hollow Farm and Tom Gilbert of Black Dirt Farm. The award will be given annually, through 2028.
The award was created to honor the life and legacy of Eric Rozendaal as a thoughtful and enterprising farmer who built community with those around him. After he died in 2018, his family and friends raised funds to create an award in his memory, which is now managed by the Vermont Land Trust.
“Eric was always innovative, deeply committed to caring for the land, and nurtured real connections with his customers, employees, fellow farmers, and the wider Vermont farming community. We are honored to present these awards on behalf of Eric’s family and friends,” said Nick Richardson, president and CEO of the Vermont Land Trust.
Applications will be accepted until June 30. Applicants should be residents of Vermont, actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, and have not received the award in the past. A selection committee consisting of leaders in the Vermont agricultural community will review and score the applications and select a winner.
The award will be announced at the Vermont Land Trust’s annual meeting in the fall. Details regarding the award and application can be found at vlt.org/eric.