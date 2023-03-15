BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library will host a special presentation by local birder Coleen Lawlor, on Tuesday, March 21, beginning at 7 p.m. The theme for the presentation is "A Vermont Big Year."
A Vermont Big Year in birding is considered seeing (or hearing) 250 species from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. It is a physical challenge and a personal adventure. This recounting of "A Vermont Big Year" will include lots of photos, stories and information about birding through the seasons in Vermont.
Lawlor chose to add some personal challenges to her Big Year experience, including photographing or audio recording as many of the species as possible. Her presentation will include photos of many of Vermont's breeding birds, migrants and a few rarities.
As well as hearing about the experience, the talk will explore why you might consider such a birding goal, how, where and when to see certain bird species in Vermont, and ideas on how to plan your own birding adventure, whether a Big Year or a single day trip. Participants will look at some of the tools available for planning and how to create a path to seeing up to 250 or more species in a single year, or to seeing a single desired species.
Lawlor is a local birder who got very interested several years ago in spending time outside birding. She was mentored by Don Clark, Martha Adams and Cat Abbott. For the past four years she has enjoyed many ways of being with birds: chasing a rarity; spending long, slow hours immersed in viewing at a single location; spending time documenting a breeding pair of local Eastern Meadowlarks; together with friends; and alone.