BRATTLEBORO — With the start of spring helping to lift all our collective spirits, the Women’s Freedom Center is hosting a few gatherings for both survivors and allies too in the coming months.
First up is a new brainstorming group, beginning with an informal Q&A session on Wednesday, March 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This survivors outreach collaborative is about survivors reclaiming their lives again with a sense of joy and promise. It is open to survivors of all genders who have experienced domestic or sexual violence. Join in on Wednesday to learn more about these new volunteer options (plus the training provided, and occasional outings too).
In a separate offering — and for that boost mentioned — the Women’s Freedom Center will Flourish, a creative workshop series for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. This will be offered Thursdays, April 7 and 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The group will start out with embodying our voices, a two-part music and movement session facilitated by Cara Trezise. Cara is a multi-faceted, multi-passion musician and artistic human, who believes singing is fundamental for individuals and communities to thrive. This class is an opportunity to slow down and drop in to a safe online oasis where participants will nourish themselves and their nervous systems through singing, play and guided movement. All genders, voices, bodies and abilities are welcome.
Finally, everyone in the community is invited to a Solidarity Bonfire on Thursday, April 28, from 6 to 7 p.m., to honor the resilience and heart of all allies working for social justice of every kind. The group will gather at the Winston-Prouty campus, 209 Austine Drive. There will be music, readings and informal activities, plus a chance to share something too if you’d like, about what keeps you inspired.
These events coincides with April as Sexual Violence Awareness Month. For Zoom links and more information about these programs, call 802-257-7364.
The Women’s Freedom Center is the local organization in Windham and Southern Windsor County working to end domestic and sexual violence. Follow the organization on Facebook at Women’s Freedom Center and at www.womensfreedomcenter.net. You can reach an advocate on the 24-hour crisis line at 802-254-6954.