BRATTLEBORO — One hundred and six years ago this week an astronomer in Crimea identified an asteroid that was a little more than 5 miles in diameter. The large basalt-like rock is part of an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The asteroid travels in the belt and takes about three and a half Earth years to orbit around the sun.
Back in 1916 Crimea was part of the Russian Empire. It was also disputed territory and was also home of the Simeiz Observatory. Russia entered World War I in 1914. While the Russian Empire was fighting Germany and Austria-Hungary, a civil war broke out among Russians. The monarchy was overthrown and various factions within the country fought for control. The civil war continued through 1923 and the people of Russia also suffered through famine during these war years. Crimea became a conflicted war zone.
Meanwhile, Russian astronomers were continuing to study the skies and share their discoveries with scientists throughout the world. Sergei Belyavsky was an astronomer who discovered 36 asteroids and minor planets while working at the Simeiz Observatory. One of those asteroids was named Frostia, after Edwin Frost, a native of Brattleboro. How did an asteroid discovered by a Russian on the Crimean peninsula over 100 years ago get named for someone from Brattleboro?
Edwin Brant Frost was born in Brattleboro in 1866. He was named after his uncle who was killed during the Civil War at the Battle of Cold Harbor. His uncle was a captain in the Vermont 10th Infantry. Frost’s father was a doctor in Brattleboro. He was in a medical practice until 1872, when he moved his family to Hanover, New Hampshire to be a professor in the Dartmouth College Medical School.
Edwin was taught at home until he was 11. In 1882, about a month before his 16 birthday, he took the entrance exams for Dartmouth College and was accepted. He focused on physics and graduated four years later. During the summer of his graduation he traveled to Princeton and took a class in astronomy with the nation’s foremost astronomer, Charles Augustus Young. For a year he taught in a high school and in the fall of 1887 he was appointed instructor of physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College. He was 21 years old.
In 1888, Frost assisted Professor Young in editing a book Young had written on General Astronomy. The textbook would become the premier college text on the subject for the next 20 years. Frost possessed a photographic memory and more than 30 years later he could recite information from the textbook, and the page where it was located, even after he had become blind.
In 1890 Frost took a leave from Dartmouth and traveled to Europe. He visited observatories in England, France and Germany. During his travels he made connections with the notable astronomers of the time. He demonstrated a keen ability to combine the mathematical logic of physics with the observational skills of an astronomer. From then on Frost remained on the cutting edge of a newly developing science known as astrophysics. He was able to view objects in the sky using telescopes and spectroscopes to collect data that could be turned into calculations determining diameters, masses, speeds, directions and elements related to the stars.
In 1892 Frost returned to Dartmouth College as assistant professor of astronomy. During the next six years he published many papers, corresponded with astronomers around the world, married Mary Hazard, and was promoted to full professor.
In 1898 Frost was offered a professorship of astrophysics at Yerkes Observatory in Wisconsin. He continued to spend part of his time teaching at Dartmouth and became the director of the observatory in 1905. The Yerkes Observatory was affiliated with the University of Chicago and gained the reputation as “the birthplace of modern astrophysics.” For decades the observatory was a center for serious astronomical research. It combined laboratory space for physics and chemistry analysis with the largest telescopes in the world.
Edwin Frost gained prestige by using a spectroscope to systematically analyze the elements of stars. For 15 years he studied the stars in the Orion constellation and mapped their trajectories and speeds. He analyzed their mineral composition through observing differences in radiated light.
Throughout his career he worked for international cooperation in the sciences. He was able to study in Europe before World War I and formed lifelong friendships with astronomers from England, France, Germany and Russia. Frost was also the longtime editor of the Astrophysical Journal.
After World War I, and during the Russian Revolution, there was famine in Russia. Frost led a fundraising drive in the scientific community to help starving Russian astronomers. Thousands of dollars were raised and used to purchase American Relief Administration food packages that were sent to Russian scientists. After receiving the food supplies a Russian astronomer wrote to Frost and thanked him for organizing the relief efforts... ”We Russian astronomers during many years have been separated from the whole civilized world, but now we feel our bonds are renewed with the men of learning and the progress of universal science.” Frost was pleased to learn that a $10 food package could help two people survive for a month during the famine and its aftermath.
In 1915 Edwin Frost lost sight in one of his eyes. Within 10 years he developed a cataract in his other eye and eventually lost all sight. With the support of his wife and assistants he continued as director of the observatory and focused upon the mathematics found within the discipline of astrophysics.
In 1932 Frost retired from the Yerkes Observatory and appointed his hand-picked successor, Otto Struve, to become the new director of the observatory. Struve had been born in Ukraine, part of the Russian Empire, in 1897. He was a Russian immigrant who had fought in World War I, joined in the fighting during the Russian Revolution, and was ultimately a refugee who arrived in the United States by way of Turkey and Germany.
Brattleboro’s Edwin Frost had an asteroid named after him because of his contributions to astrophysics and his strong belief in international scientific cooperation. In the 1970s, when newly identified craters on the far side of the moon were being named, Edwin Frost had a moon crater named in his honor as well.
In a Reformer article written as a remembrance of Frost’s life it was explained that he believed the universe was perpetual. That it had no beginning and would have no end. As we enter another spring season we leave you with another Edwin B. Frost quote: “I have learned much in my life, and everything has confirmed my belief in a spirit behind the universe.”