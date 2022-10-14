BRATTLEBORO — Members of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in West Brattleboro are celebrating the centennial anniversary of a merger that took place 100 years ago between Brattleboro's Unitarian and Universalist congregations. The joining of these two liberal religions, due in part to economic challenges, led to the birth of All Souls Unitarian Universalist church in 1922, 40 years before the national Unitarian Universalist (UU) Association was established.
For almost 50 years, the united congregation occupied the Victorian church of quarried stone, at the corner of Main and Grove streets, and described as a "jewel of downtown Brattleboro." Cramped for parking space and desiring a light, airy modern structure that would better express the UU's expansive and progressive attitude, the congregation sold the stone church and erected the West Village Meeting House, dedicated in 1970.
A historical exhibit on the merger of these two religious traditions will open next month, and the community is invited to share photographs, oral history, and other memorabilia, and to view the display during the months of November and December. Those interested in contributing material for the show should email allsoulsvtart@gmail.com or call the All Souls' office at 802 254-9377. More information is available at https://www.ascvt.org/about-us/our-history.