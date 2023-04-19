Students from Putney Central School converged on the athletic field to form a heart as part of the school’s recent Kindness Week. Throughout the week, students and staff engaged in ways of celebrating the countless ways to show kindness as a school community.
Students from Putney Central School get on the athletic field to form a heart as part of the school's Kindness Week on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Throughout the week of March 27, students and staff engaged in ways of celebrating the countless ways to show kindness as a school community.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Putney Central School converged on the athletic field to form a heart as part of the school’s recent Kindness Week. Throughout the week, students and staff engaged in celebrating the countless ways to show kindness as a school community.
“Our Middle School leadership team has been driving the whole process; designing themed days such as Tie-Dye day for "Tied together with Kindness,” tie-dying a PCS Kindness week t-shirt with every student and staff member, and organizing an all-school assembly to start the week,” said Principal Jon Sessions. “Our commitment to celebrating the acts of kindness around us every day will extend beyond this week and continue to be at the core of our school community that we are proud to be a part of.”
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.