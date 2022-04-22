BRATTLEBORO — Everyone is invited to join the Vermont Workers’ Center for a family-friendly Grillin’ & Chillin’ outdoor event Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New England Youth Theater, 100 Flat Street. Enjoy food with others from the community and share your experiences with health care.
Organizer say the event aims to draw attention to the fact that thousands of people in Vermont struggle to get the healthcare they need, and yet up to 30,000 people in the state may be kicked off of Medicaid while others will experience higher premiums when the federal pandemic emergency expires this summer or in the fall.