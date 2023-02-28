Chuck Hornsby, 86, of Brattleboro, lays down his cards during a pick-up bridge game at the Brattleboro Senior Center located at the Gibson Aiken Center on Friday, Feb 10, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Chuck Hornsby, 86, of Brattleboro, lays down his cards during a pick-up bridge game at the Brattleboro Senior Center located at the Gibson Aiken Center on Friday, Feb 10, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Michael Hurtz, 74, of Brattleboro, plays a pick-up bridge game at the Brattleboro Senior Center located at the Gibson Aiken Center on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People play a game of pick-up bridge game at the Brattleboro Senior Center located at the Gibson Aiken Center on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Michael Hurtz, 74, of Brattleboro, plays a pick-up bridge game at the Brattleboro Senior Center located at the Gibson Aiken Center on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People play a game of pick-up bridge game at the Brattleboro Senior Center located at the Gibson Aiken Center on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Michael Hurtz, 74, of Brattleboro, plays a pick-up bridge game at the Brattleboro Senior Center located at the Gibson Aiken Center on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Local residents play a game of pick-up bridge at the Brattleboro Senior Center located at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St. Pick Up Bridge is offered every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.