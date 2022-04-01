BRATTLEBORO — In 1853 “The parish of St. Michael’s Church Brattleboro” was incorporated. Paul Carnahan’s book, "The History of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church," states that the association was founded by a combination of those who had been connected with the Episcopal Church in Guilford and those who had recently come to town as a result of the popular Water Cures.
A Main Street land parcel was purchased by the parish and ground was broken for construction of a church in 1857. The land had previously been the location of the Vermont House, which had been destroyed by fire in 1852. The Vermont House land parcel was split in two and the Town Hall was built on the southern end of the old parcel in 1855. The northern section was bought by the Episcopal Parish and ground was broken for the new church in 1857. By July 1858, the first services were held in the new church.
One hundred years later, in 1953, Saint Michael’s Episcopal Parish celebrated its centennial. It was a big year for Saint Michael’s, not only was it the 100th anniversary, it was also the year the church moved. It wasn't your average move however because instead of moving to a new building, they just moved the old one up the street. A moving crew built an I-beam and wooden cradle under the 150-ton church and jacked it onto three giant eight-wheeled dollies. For two days a truck and winch pulled the church along Main Street and finally deposited it on the corner of Putney Road and Bradley Avenue.
The people of Saint Michael's Episcopal Church started planning the move in early 1953. It was hard but the people liked the structure of Saint Michael’s Church and didn't want to move into a different building. The move itself took a couple of days. It was slow because of all of the signs, wires, poles, and tree branches that narrowed the available path.
In fact, during the move, a large branch threatened to hit the very top of the church, where the cross is located. The branch would have smashed into the cross if it wasn't for Joe Cox, one of the people who helped with moving the church. When he saw the branch nearing the cross he immediately climbed onto the roof of the moving church. He climbed up to the cross and lifted the branch and the cross was saved.
Brattleboro’s Main Street was changing. Over the years Main Street had commercialized from south to north. Many residential properties had given way to businesses. The Episcopal Church was looking to expand and the lot they owned was not a space that could easily accommodate the growing church. The new location made the church more accessible to the public and gave the church more room to expand. By July 1953, the church was resting on its new foundation. Later that year the church rectory was built next to the church, where it still stands. Since then the church has expanded and grown with the most recent expansion taking place in 2013. The large move in 1953 was unique and quite successful. The place where the church was located is now the Key Bank building.
Back in the 1950s a Massachusetts developer who specialized in bringing chain stores to New England Main Streets purchased the Town Hall lot and the Episcopal Church lot. A WT Grant department store was built where the Town Hall had been located and a new, larger Woolworth’s was built where the Episcopal Church had been.
The outer layer of bricks for the new rectory were salvaged from the Town Hall demolition project and gave the new Episcopal parish house an appearance that matched the old English style of the church.
September 1953 was the 100th anniversary of the organization of an Episcopal Society in Brattleboro. The newly moved church was rededicated on Bradley Avenue by Bishop Van Dyck. After all of the bills had been added up in 1955 the total cost of the moving and construction project was almost $100,000. Donations and the sales of the Main Street church property and the old rectory on High Street left the parish in the black by a little over $4.
The moving of the church is still remembered today! Some of our Facebook followers recently responded to a post concerning the move. “I remember seeing the church moving down Main Street. It was an amazing sight for a little kid.” Another follower shared, “I remember watching the Episcopal Church transport. Our group was across the street at the Masonic Temple. I was four years old! It was exciting to see my church being moved up the road.” And finally, “The moving church on Main Street was the best show in town!”
Information for this article was researched and written by Bibi Johnson, and also found in Paul Carnahan’s book, The History of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.