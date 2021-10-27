Scary scenes of ghosts and ghouls cover the landscape a week before Halloween.
A scary sight around
- By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
-
-
Trending Now
Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Students from Bellows Falls Middle School, in Bellows Falls, Vt., got a first-hand look at the French and Indian War/Seven Years War as reenactors from The Fort at No. 4, in Charlestown, N.H., visited the school on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Marlboro Fire Department responded to a first-alarm fire at 614 Stratton Road, in Marlboro, Vt., around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. This is the third suspicious fire in Marlboro in less than two weeks and the fifth in Windham County for the month of October.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Mary Lauren Fraser, the owner of Fraser Baskets, works on a wicker coffin at her Dummerston, Vt., home.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire hosted a flu vaccine clinic on Route 9, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Brattleboro honors its senior football players on Friday night as they host Rice during the last regular-season game on Oct. 22, 2021.
Online Poll
Athlete of the Week poll
*voting will end on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.