BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club hosted an afternoon tea day on May 7 as a fundraiser for its Amy Searles Scholarship Fund.
The sold-out event at the Masonic Temple featured sweets, savories, scones, bottomless tea cups and an array of fascinators and other fancy hats.
Prizes for the hats were awarded in adult and youth categories, with Marsha Austin’s butterfly headpiece taking first place for adults and four youthful designers receiving prizes for their creations.
The Searles Scholarship is given by the BFWC each year to a graduating senior at Bellows Falls Union High School who plans to pursue training in nursing or another health-care-related field. Searles was hired by the BFWC in 1904 as the area’s first district nurse.