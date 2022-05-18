WESTMINSTER — The Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated National Superhero Day on April 28 by recognizing 16 area superheroes, including Shannon Niemiec, director of Health Services at Kurn Hattin Homes.
In a typical year, Niemiec keeps everyone at Kurn Hattin informed about upcoming cold and flu season, as well as tick and sun burn prevention. Since 2020, she’s been Kurn Hattin’s “Dr. Fauci” and guided both the children and the staff through the entire COVID-19 pandemic "with calmness and compassion," in addition to all her other duties.
Niemiec relayed all the CDC and Vermont Department of Health regulations and updates and maintained in compliance with all the state, local, and federal documents for record keeping. She kept the children, their families, as well as the staff, calm and on track to deal with all the changes and issues that came along — protocols for distancing, masking, quarantining, testing, vaccinating, and what was mandatory and optional. This was a big expansion of the role of Health Services Director. In the past, the focus was only on the children, but COVID forced Niemiec to have to work with everybody including extended family members of children and staff.
"The goal was to keep everyone, and the campus safe — and she did so with aplomb," according to a Kurn Hattin news release. "She’s gone above and beyond, and she truly is our and the community’s super hero!"