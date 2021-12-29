BRATTLEBORO — Here are the stories of two men who served during the Civil War and were each buried in Virginia at the Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1856 Nathaniel Sawyer and his wife, Martha, moved to Brattleboro from Massachusetts. Nathaniel was 24 and Martha 21 years old. He began working as an accountant at Fisk and Cheney’s Express Company. The company specialized in transporting goods to, and from, Canada.
Soon after arriving in town Sawyer changed jobs and became a teller at the First National Bank. At the time of the 1860 US Census the Sawyers were living in the Brattleboro House on Main Street. When the Civil War began Sawyer did not volunteer but remained at his job at the bank.
During the winter of 1862-1863, volunteers for the Union army had become scarce. Just about everyone who wanted to serve had already joined. In March 1863 President Lincoln signed the Civil War Military Draft Act which called for all males between the ages of 20 to 45 to register for the draft.
Nathaniel Sawyer was drafted in June 1863. He offered his resignation at work and prepared to join the Army. According to Sawyer’s obituary, the officers of the First National Bank refused Sawyer’s resignation. Instead, they arranged for a substitute to take Sawyer’s place. During the Civil War it was acceptable to contract with someone to take the place of another who had been drafted. The bank wanted Sawyer to stay with the company.
The young man hired to take Sawyer’s place was Benjamin Cargill, an 18-year-old from Morgan, Vermont in the Northeast Kingdom. Available information indicates that Cargill’s family may have been in financial difficulty. In the 1860 US Census, Benjamin was the second oldest of six children in his family’s home. The census identified his father as a disabled pauper, relying on the town’s charity to care for his family. The previous census had listed Cargill’s father as a farmer at that residence.
In July 1863, Benjamin Cargill contracted to serve as a substitute for Nathaniel Sawyer. However, Sawyer was uneasy with the arrangement. He went to the bank managers and paid back the money they had given his substitute. On July 21, 1863, Sawyer enlisted in the US Army. Sawyer’s banking experience was taken into consideration. Frederick Holbrook was Vermont Governor and his office was located at the bottom of Main Street in the American Building. Sawyer was recommended to become a military paymaster operating out of Washington, DC and his commission as a major was signed by Abraham Lincoln.
During the course of the war Nathaniel Sawyer disbursed more than $3 million to soldiers in the United States Army of the Potomac. He and Martha lived in Baltimore, Maryland while Nathaniel worked in Washington, D.C. Maryland was a border state with many citizens in favor of the Confederacy. Even though Sawyer was a US Army major, he would often dress as a civilian to avoid confrontations with the people of Maryland.
During the war, Confederate commander John Mosby led a group of men in a series of raids against the supply lines of Union troops. His efforts were often successful and disruptive. Early in 1865 Mosby’s Rangers managed to capture a pay trunk carrying $250,000 meant for Union soldiers. Major Sawyer was involved in rescuing the trunk from the Confederates and was promoted to lieutenant colonel.
Shortly after that he was ordered to San Francisco, California to oversee the payment of soldiers in many of the western forts. Sawyer and his wife traveled to the Pacific Coast by way of the Isthmus of Panama. His duties included traveling from fort to fort to be sure the pay made it to the soldiers. For a year he avoided Confederate outlaws and marauding Native Americans attempting to stop the spread of the United States government into western lands. Nathaniel Sawyer mustered out of service on July 20, 1866.
Meanwhile, substitute Benjamin Cargill fulfilled his contract and mustered into the 2nd Vermont Regiment one day after Nathaniel Sawyer, on July 22, 1863. He became a private and was one of a contingent of replacement soldiers sent to join Vermont troops in Virginia.
In early 1864 U.S. General Grant launched the Virginia Overland Campaign against Confederate General Lee’s Army. Cargill survived his first major military action, the Battle of the Wilderness. However, the Overland Campaign continued to Spotsylvania and on the bloodiest day of that battle, May 12, 1864, Benjamin Cargill received a gunshot wound to the head. Twenty thousand Union troops had attacked Lee’s lines and the battle went on for 22 hours in the pouring rain. It broke down into hand-to-hand combat and became known as the Bloody Angle.
The Battle of the Wilderness began on May 5. Spotsylvania ended May 21. During that stretch there were close to 60,000 Union and Confederate soldiers killed, wounded or reported missing. Nineteen-year-old Benjamin Cargill was treated at a front line hospital and on May 26 was transferred to the Lincoln Hospital in Washington, D.C. He remained at the hospital and died on August, 8, 1864. Benjamin Cargill was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. In 1868 Cargill’s mother was granted a military pension in her son’s name.
As an aside, in October 1864, Abraham Lincoln hired a substitute to represent him in the Union army. Lincoln was ineligible for the draft because of his age and occupation but, by example, he wanted to encourage other ineligible men of means to voluntarily hire a substitute to help address the shortage of men in the military. Lincoln entered into a substitute contract with 20-year-old laborer John Staples on October 1, 1864.
After the war, Nathaniel and Martha Sawyer returned to Brattleboro. He went back to work at the First National Bank and received a few promotions. In 1869 Martha had a son and the Sawyers employed an Irish servant to help around the house. In 1880, a federal bank examiner began asking questions about the finances of the bank. Silas Waite was the bank president and he made a run for it. Evidence suggested he had been secretly stealing from the bank for 20 years. The bank collapsed and Sawyer was out of a job. Interestingly, during the Civil War years, Silas Waite had been drafted and chose to hire a substitute to take his place.
Nathaniel Sawyer moved his family back to Washington, D.C. and took a job in the Military Pension Bureau. Sawyer was an ardent Republican. He remained working in the bureau until President Grover Cleveland replaced him with a Democrat. During the Civil War years, Grover Cleveland had been drafted and also chose to hire a substitute to take his place. Sawyer returned to the Military Pension Bureau when William McKinley was elected President and remained there until his health began to fail in 1907. The Sawyers returned to Brattleboro and Nathaniel Sawyer died in 1910. He was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. In 1910 Martha Sawyer was granted a widow’s pension in her husband’s name.
Abraham Lincoln’s substitute survived the war but had contracted typhoid fever. His health was compromised and in 1882 he applied for a military pension. His request was denied and he died at the age of 43 from a heart attack.