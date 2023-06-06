CHESTER — Senior Solutions celebrated it 50th anniversary on April 28 with a “Senior Prom” at the American Legion in Chester. Partygoers mingled at a cocktail hour which was followed by a delicious buffet dinner and, after dessert, dancing to The Moonlighters band. There was a lively balloon bingo game, a photo booth, and a silent auction. The prom committee, led by Sue Dana, decorated and organized the evening festivities. The American Legion looked gorgeous as music filled the air and drew many dancers onto the floor.