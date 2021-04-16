BRATTLEBORO — Under a banner that reads, “Holding a Space of Loving Kindness for All Living Beings,” there will be a silent vigil for the Earth on Thursday, April 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Wells Fountain, Putney Road and Main Street in downtown Brattleboro.
“Our purpose is to serve as a living reminder of the essential goodness that inherently resides within each one of us, as well as our inextricable connection with and dependency on nature,” organizer Tim Stevenson said in a statement.
For a few minutes or the entire hour, all are welcome to join the group in extending sentiments of loving kindness to all living beings, human and non-human alike, but especially to “our Mother.” People may choose to stand, kneel, or sit in a chair they bring.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
For more information and to be on the mailing list for future vigils, contact Tim Stevenson at bereal@vermontel.net.