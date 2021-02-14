BRATTLEBORO -- Free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers with low and moderate income is available from the AARP Foundation now through the middle of April at the Brattleboro Senior Center. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this service.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, trained and certified in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service, will offer assistance with both federal and state personal income tax returns at only one location in Brattleboro this year. The program will start with a “drop-off” model. A “virtual” model may be added as the season goes along. “In person” assistance is not available at this time.
The Brattleboro Senior Center, 207 Main Street, will be open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 802-257-7570 to make an appointment or 490-9698 for more information. No “walk in” assistance will be accepted.
For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including what type of service is available and where, and which documents you need to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).