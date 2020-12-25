BRATTLEBORO -- AARP Vermont is starting up a free bi-weekly series of fraud webinars to the public, beginning Jan. 12, 2021. Prior to the pandemic, AARP offered in-person presentations. AARP has suspended these activities because of the coronavirus pandemic, but given the barrage of scams that has gained new life, organizers say the delivery of the message has taken on a higher level of importance.
The webinars will be delivered via Zoom as either meetings or webinars depending on the number of persons interested in attending. The dates and topics are as follows:
January 12: A New Pandemic -- How Scammers Exploit Vulnerabilities Created by the COVID-19 Crisis. Con-artists take advantage of people by playing on emotional themes. The current pandemic has created “the perfect storm” for these criminals. Learn the ABC’s of Novel Coronavirus scams, how to spot and avoid them, and how to report them. Resources will be provided and there will be ample opportunity to ask questions.
January 26: Weapons of Fraud -- an overview of the leading scams, techniques of con artists, and discussion of the steps to take to avoid victimization. This is AARP's “Flagship” presentation as it is the organization's oldest program and has been presented most frequently. While addressing a range of issues, it does not cover computer/cyber scams.
February 10: Fraud, Scams, and Con Artists -- Coming to a Computer Near You. This covers the why, how and basic defense regarding scams perpetrated over the internet. This presentation is continuously revised to address the latest cyber threats and addresses how to recognize malicious eMails and pop-ups as well as Wi-Fi issues arising from the increased use of tablets and smart phones.
February 24: Identity Theft. This session explains how and why identity theft occurs, provides instruction on protective steps, and explains what to do if it happens. This presentation includes techniques used by identity thieves who commit fraud using stolen information.
March 10: Operation Protect Veterans -- a program similar to Weapons of Fraud but with a focus on scams directed against veterans and their benefits. This presentation includes resources and techniques to avoid victimization.
March 24: Medicare Fraud and Investment Fraud -- Recognizing the Scams Before You Become a Victim. Annually, $65 billion is lost to Medicare Fraud that could be applied to extended benefits and reduced taxpayer liability. While a much smaller number, approximately $3 billion is lost annually in investment fraud. A smaller number but an amount that directly impacts the life savings of many senior citizens. Join the fraud team for an examination of these two areas of fraud, how to recognize it and what you can do to avoid it.
For more information contact Elliott Greenblott, Vermont Coordinator of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, at egreenblott@aarp.org