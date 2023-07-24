MONTPELIER — The AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network has issued a special alert regarding malicious scamming attempts following recent severe flooding.
In the wake of recent storms, the AARP reminds citizens that criminals are attempting to take advantage of disaster victims in multiple ways.
The AARP has issued tips for flood victims to avoid potential scams and fraud:
Be cautious in seeking a home repair contractor. Check references and contact the Better Business Bureau as well as the Attorney General's office regarding complaints filed against the contractor. Do not pay for repairs until they are completed.
Be wary of calls or emails from insurance companies. Do not provide personal or account information until you can absolutely verify your identity. If approached by an insurance company representative, reach out to an insurance provider using the information on your policy or invoice to confirm the legitimacy of the contact.
Watch out for scammers impersonating charities. If you donate, begin with local organizations where donations will help the local community. Consider charities with a track record for good deeds, and don't provide information or money unless you can verify your identity.
Numerous state and Federal agencies are currently on the scene of communities experiencing significant storm damage. The atmosphere is ripe for impersonators. Be wary of anyone contacting you who is offering assistance on behalf of a government agency in person, by phone, or online. Don't provide personal information unless you have clear proof of identity. Officials visiting homes will have photo IDs; emails, text messages, and phone calls should be confirmed by making contact using an official source, not a number or email address used to contact you.
File a report with the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission if you are a victim of a scam.
