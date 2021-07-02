BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded five college scholarships to Windham County students, two to graduating seniors and three to previous graduates who are continuing their education.
Katryna Jarvis is graduating from Brattleboro Union High School and will study biomedicine at the University of San Francisco. Graduating from Twin Valley Middle High School, Kylie Reed is enrolling at Russell Sage College to study pediatric occupational therapy.
Former BUHS graduate Jessica Tatro has completed a year at Saint Anselm’s College, where she is studying biology and pre-med.
Amelia Glickman took a gap year after graduating from BUHS and worked for AmeriCorps in San Francisco. She will attend the University of Vermont to study neuroscience, with an emphasis on psychological and social wellness in youth.
Victoria Jaenson has been a professional ballet dancer since graduating from BUHS, working while attending college. She is working with the Iowa Opera this summer before returning to Central Piedmont Community College online to work towards an associate’s degree in arts. This fall, she will be living and working in New York City. She plans to complete her bachelor of arts degree online through Arizona State.
Norma Shakun, Karen Davis, Melanie Crosby, Gillian Winner and Michele Delhaye served as members of this year’s scholarship selection committee. AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.Information about the Brattleboro branch is available by contacting Membership V.P. Cassie Freese at 802-254-0030.