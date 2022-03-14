BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Branch of the American Association of University Women is celebrating 70 years of academic financial assistance for women and girls by again offering scholarships of up to $1,000 each to qualified female candidates who live in Windham County.
Both graduating high school seniors from area high schools, preparatory schools or home schools and women who are considered college ready by federal financial aid guidelines are eligible to apply. Applications will be judged on academic performance, community involvement and financial need.
The applicant must be accepted or enrolled as an undergraduate student in a one-year certificate or two-year or four-year accredited college degree program for 2022 to 2023.
Applicants must have been legal residents of Windham County for a minimum of two years.
Guidance counselors in area high schools have posters and application forms. They can also be obtained from area college financial aid offices or by contacting the AAUW scholarship committee at nrshakun@gmail.com or grussgot@sover.net.
Applications must be postmarked by April 25 and can be sent to AAUW Scholarship Committee, 110 Wantastiquet Drive, Brattleboro, Vt. 05301.