BRATTLEBORO — Town Meeting Day and Windham Southeast School District elections are coming up on Tuesday, March 2.
Due to the pandemic, the Municipal Center is closed to the public and there will be no in-person early voting in Brattleboro for this election. All voters are encouraged to visit their My Voter Page (mvp.vermont.gov) to update your registration address, including your physical and mailing address, and request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you.
If you encounter problems logging into your My Voter Page, please contact your town clerk. In Brattleboro, that number is 802-251-8157.
To register to vote, use the online voter registration page at olvr.vermont.gov or by contacting your town clerk at the number listed above.
If you prefer to vote in person, polls will be open at the American Legion, 32 Linden Street, on March 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.