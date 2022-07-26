BRATTLEBORO — Absentee ballots for the Primary Election to be held on Aug. 9 are now available in Vermont town clerks’ offices. Due to the ongoing pandemic, voters are encouraged to vote absentee. Absentee ballots for the State Primary Elections must be requested. Anyone wishing to vote early may do so until 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 in person. If requesting a ballot by mail, allow for ample delivery time.
Absentee ballots may be sent by mail or picked up by the voter. Voters needing assistance, call the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office to discuss options. All voted ballots must be received by the clerk before the polls close on Election Day to be counted. Ballots can be returned by mail, dropped off in advance of the election in the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot or returned to the polls on Election Day. When returning voted ballots, pay careful attention to the instructions included with your ballots. For more information or to request an absentee ballot in Brattleboro, call 802-251-8157. Sample ballots are available on the Brattleboro.org website, under “Elections.”
Vermont has same-day voter registration. To save time on Election Day, register to vote by going online at https://olvr.vermont.gov before 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, or contact the Town Clerk’s office for a registration form. You can also update your voter information or request a ballot at https://mvp.vermont.gov.
If you are unsure if your name is listed as a registered voter in your town or for more information about voter registration and absentee voting, contact your town clerk. In Brattleboro, call 802-251-8157. Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 9, Election Day.
Voting in Brattleboro on Aug. 9 will be held at the American Legion at 32 Linden Street. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are encouraged at the polls.