BRATTLEBORO — Town Meeting Day and Windham Southeast School District Director elections are coming up on Tuesday, March 7.
Absentee ballots must be requested. Unlike the November General Election, ballots for Town Meeting Day in Brattleboro are not automatically mailed to all active registered voters. Ballots will be available on Feb. 15.
All voters are encouraged to visit their My Voter Page (https://mvp.vermont.gov) to update your registration address, including their physical and mailing address, and request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you. If you encounter problems logging into your My Voter Page, contact your Town Clerk. In Brattleboro, that number is 802-251-8157.
To register to vote, use the online voter registration page at https://olvr.vermont.gov or by contacting your Town Clerk at the number listed above.
If you prefer to vote in person, polls will be open at the American Legion, 32 Linden St., on March 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.