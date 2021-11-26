From Mindy Haskins Rogers, writer and Brattleboro Union High School alum:
Since publication of my viewpoint, “No More Secrecy,” in The Commons in August, which exposed the various investigations into former teacher Zeke Hecker’s conduct with students, people have been coming forward with stories of grooming and abuse at BUHS.
I would like to let the BUHS community know that local law enforcement are interested in hearing from anybody who has been affected by sexual abuse or sexual assault at Brattleboro Union High School. Samantha Prince at Windham County Safe Place is a dedicated forensic interviewer with years of experience helping survivors tell and record what happened to them. Survivors are given complete control over the process and any investigation that may result. They can step away at any time.
From their website: Windham County Safe Place Child Advocacy Center began as a special investigative unit (Southeastern Unit for Special Investigations) in 2007, and in 2010 the Child Advocacy Center component was added.
They serve victims of any age.
To have a confidential conversation with Samantha, you can call Windham County’s Safe Place at 802-579-1358, or contact them by email at SafePlaceCAC@gmail.com
You can also speak with Detective Jeremy Evans at the Brattleboro Police Department. The BPD’s number is 802-257-7946.